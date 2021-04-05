 Skip to main content
Weather markets coming in grains

After last Wednesday’s report, markets were incredibly volatile to close out the week. Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said another USDA report coming this week we are seeing expanded ranges. “I don’t know that this upcoming report is going to have much of an impact,” Sloup said. “A lot of focus is going to be on weather.”

Equity markets were strong today, but energy markets struggled, CHS Hedging said. OPEC+ will ese production cuts in May, "as well as concerns over potential demand declines overseas," they said. 

The next WASDE report will come out on Friday.

