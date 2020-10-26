Grain markets were watching weather news on Monday. “The grain markets were mostly lower on outside influences,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Much needed moisture fell across the US Plains, with expectations of more to come. Tropical Storm/Hurricane Zeta makes its way toward Florida, Louisiana and the Carolinas.”
“Soybeans traded higher and found support on continuing talk of tight old crop Brazil and Argentina soybean supply,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some even feel Brazil could hold back their soybean, soymeal and soyoil supplies for domestic use until their 2021 harvest.”