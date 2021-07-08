Weather, outside markets limiting grains

Monday marks the next WASDE report, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Adjustments to the balance sheet made in the Quarterly report last week via acreage and stocks will likely be the only changes we see to supply side on corn, beans and cotton,” he said. “The report will highlight razor thin carryout numbers in corn, beans and cotton while wheat supplies may go up due to good Kansas yields.”
The threat of the COVID-19 delta variant is pressuring equity markets and the U.S. is thought to have a “long road ahead in economic recovery,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Much of this sentiment comes from minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting that were released yesterday.