 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather, outside markets limiting grains

Weather, outside markets limiting grains

Monday marks the next WASDE report, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Adjustments to the balance sheet made in the Quarterly report last week via acreage and stocks will likely be the only changes we see to supply side on corn, beans and cotton,” he said. “The report will highlight razor thin carryout numbers in corn, beans and cotton while wheat supplies may go up due to good Kansas yields.”

The threat of the COVID-19 delta variant is pressuring equity markets and the U.S. is thought to have a “long road ahead in economic recovery,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Much of this sentiment comes from minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting that were released yesterday.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Going into the weekend, fundamentals are supportive, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “That still has the potential to propel the market highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets were choppy ahead of the holiday, but still end the week with big gains, The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain nervous wi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans were able to hang on to gains on Wednesday, although not enough to offset yesterday’s losses. “November soybeans gapped higher in the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets gapped lower today as better weather helped prices hit limit levels, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Mixed closes today hit the wheat market, as Minneapolis tried to close higher but were held back by double-digit losses in the Kansas City and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is trading higher today on declining spring wheat conditions and slower harvest progress than what trade was expecting, Ami Heesch of CH…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News