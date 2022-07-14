Weather, outside markets pulling crops in opposite directions

People are also reading…
“Both the European and American models continue to hold a warmer and drier bias on the 6 to 10-day forecast as well as the 8 to 14-day outlook,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With (corn) pollination just beginning or right around the corner for most acres, these forecasts bring some buying support to add weather premium.”
Analysts were watching how grain markets fit in with trends in other markets. “The Dollar Index made new highs again today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude Oil recovered from sharp early losses as did the stock market. Grains had a choppy day, struggling between weak macro pressures and bullish weather forecasts.”