Monday's rally, with the majority being in one hour, may just be a B wave rally and the remainder of this week pushing prices lower to converge basis instead of widening. Then, there is the planting intentions report on Friday that will help to decipher feed costs going forward. The big issue at hand is the variance between regions in weather, according to Christopher Swift of Swift trading.
The grain complex was mostly higher with only the front two contracts of corn being slightly lower. The oilseed complex led the climb higher with meal leading the way, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.