Weather premium leaving the market

Weather premium leaving the market

Markets are much weaker this morning after weekend weather models showed forecasts for more rain in Iowa, Illinois, and parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin where needed. “It caught markets by surprise,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.

Markets reacted “harshly” to forecasts, although any rain looks to be at least 8 days out, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging who sees markets continuing lower today.

Corn prices fell through 10-day moving average support down to the contract’s 20-day moving average, Total Farm Marketing said.

China markets are closed for holiday.

CropWatch Weekly Update

