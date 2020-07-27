Grain Markets were lower overnight on beneficial rains over the weekend in dry growing areas as well as escalating U.S.-China trade tensions as both countries shut down each other’s consulates located in their country, Allendale reported. Traders will continue to focus on temperature and precipitation forecasts this week.
Dull and two-sided were the trading features to end the week as corn and beans finished slightly lower with wheat rallying on dry forecasts for Russia and Europe, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The USDA did report additional Chinese purchases, which finished a big week of demand from them despite the political tensions.