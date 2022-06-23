Weather shift dampens grain markets

People are also reading…
There has been a big shift in weather forecasts, which is largely responsible for the weakness we’re seeing in the markets today, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. There is a lot more rain in the forecast, especially Iowa, southern Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas. This is a big shift in the forecast compared to yesterday. There are a lot of rains expected in those areas beginning July 1.
Turkey will host meetings next week with Russia, Ukraine and the U.N., discussing a possible Black Sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Reports are circulating of another Russian strike on an export facility in Ukraine.