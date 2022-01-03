 Skip to main content
Weather stress continues in South America

Heading into 2022, the same factors of stressful South American weather and surging world inflation will drive trading decisions for funds, end users and world producers, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Spotty rain remains in the forecast for Argentina and drier parts of south/central Brazil this week but temperatures will reach the high 90s and low 100s in between the rain chances. A return to the static dry/hot pattern with too much rain for northern Brazil bean harvest after next week is in the 10- to 14-day forecast.

Net farm income in the U.S. reached nearly $95 billion in 2020 and is projected at nearly $117 billion for 2021 after averaging just under $76 billion from 2015 to 2019, according to a report by University of Illinois ag economists Krista Swanson and Nick Paulson.

