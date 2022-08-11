Weather supporting crop markets

People are also reading…
On Thursday traders were monitoring updated weather forecasts, which provided support. “Grain markets were higher on the day while equity markets were mixed,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The updated weather forecasts from GFS were drier than they were yesterday, giving support to soybeans and corn.”
Thursday’s trading action took place with an eye to Friday’s USDA report and what it might mean for grain markets. “Positioning ahead of the USDA report tomorrow and strength in the other grains helped to support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.