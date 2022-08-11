 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather supporting crop markets

People are also reading…

On Thursday traders were monitoring updated weather forecasts, which provided support. “Grain markets were higher on the day while equity markets were mixed,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The updated weather forecasts from GFS were drier than they were yesterday, giving support to soybeans and corn.”

Thursday’s trading action took place with an eye to Friday’s USDA report and what it might mean for grain markets. “Positioning ahead of the USDA report tomorrow and strength in the other grains helped to support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans and both products were higher yesterday on extreme weather seen in parts of the Midwest and on concerns about Chinese demand moving f…

Corn

Traders see significant production losses for Europe, and also some yield loss in the U.S. as factors which could tighten the ending stocks si…

Wheat

“Wheat price action has been uninspiring the past month, trending mostly sideways,” Jim Warren of CHS trading said.

Corn

Heavy rains occurred over parts of northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin into northern Illinois over the weekend. Even with the rain…

Corn

The WASDE report is this Friday with the average trade for the new crop yield at 175.9 vs. 177.0 in July. Ending stocks are expected to be at …

Crops fall off the day's highs

“Grain markets were mixed on the day and well off the highs for corn and soybeans,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans finish…

Soybeans

“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declini…

Wheat

USDA’s NASS shows the winter wheat harvest lagged was in the northwestern states, with WA 30% below normal, ID 27% behind, and 4% below the av…

Corn

“Futures had a back-and-forth day with a quiet close,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The day’s range was 10 cents on the December…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News