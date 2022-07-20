 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather tops traders’ watch list again

While there is enough in the forecast to make an argument for adding weather premium into the markets in the short-term, July has brought adequate rains to most areas of the Corn Belt, and the forecasts are expected to improve after some drying. “There are concerns (given the heat wave in Europe) for their production, especially since they have imported a lot of corn from Ukraine in the past,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report this morning.

People are also reading…

The Russia/Ukraine news remains mixed, but the fact a lot of Russian wheat has hit the market in recent weeks has pressured the market, although their customer list has dwindled, TFM said today.

The European Central Bank meets tomorrow and is expected to start raising interest rates by at least 25 basis points, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Forecasts show temperatures in the Western Corn Belt topping 100 degrees next weekend, with the South Dakota/Nebraska border seeing 110-113 de…

Soybeans

“Chinese demand confirmation could still boost markets, but increasing COVID cases is ominous,” CHS Hedging said. Soybean conditions are down …

Corn

“Unless the weather forecast shifts, the market is likely to find some support soon,” The Hightower Report said today.

Corn

Traders were watching the impact of inflation, forecasts and trade on corn markets.

Soybeans

Chinese soybean imports are down 8% from last year and edible oils are down 27% from last year. That is raising concerns about the country’s e…

Soybeans

Weekly U.S. row crop ratings could increase this week in the north and eastern states, but drop in the SW Corn Belt and Delta. “The uncertaint…

Most markets dealing with pressure

Grains, the stock market and most commodities are lower, ADM Investor Services said. Top analyst Steve Freed said higher inflation and produce…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News