Weather tops traders’ watch list again

While there is enough in the forecast to make an argument for adding weather premium into the markets in the short-term, July has brought adequate rains to most areas of the Corn Belt, and the forecasts are expected to improve after some drying. “There are concerns (given the heat wave in Europe) for their production, especially since they have imported a lot of corn from Ukraine in the past,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report this morning.
People are also reading…
The Russia/Ukraine news remains mixed, but the fact a lot of Russian wheat has hit the market in recent weeks has pressured the market, although their customer list has dwindled, TFM said today.
The European Central Bank meets tomorrow and is expected to start raising interest rates by at least 25 basis points, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.