Cold weather from the weekend sparked concern among traders, supporting prices over the weekend, Allendale said. They also said there is increased hope for more Chinese agriculture purchases to fulfill the Phase 1 agreement.
Expectations for the Crop Progress Report this afternoon are for corn plantings to come in at 70-72% complete, while soybeans are projected to be 38-40% planted and spring wheat planting is thought to be at 50-55% complete, Allendale said.
The next USDA supply and demand report will release tomorrow.