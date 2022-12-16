 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather watchers staring at Argentina

Some traders see better weather eventually for Argentina and a strong start to the Brazil crop as reasons for selling today. “However, Argentina conditions are a long way from good yield potential,” The Hightower Report said today.

BAGE estimated Argentina’s corn crop to be 42.6% planted, below the 47.4% a year ago, with recent rainfall coverage varying widely, said of Jim Warren CHS Hedging. BAGE also reported that 50.8% of Argentina’s soybean crop is planted, down from the 65% a year ago, due to drought, Warren said.

However, corn and soybeans are trading lower this morning “as fears of a slowing global economy plus a sharp break in the U.S. stock market and strength in the U.S. dollar combined to spark selling.”

