“The grain markets drew support from mostly favorable economic data reports,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Energy and equity markets were stronger, which provided underlying support to grain prices. The updated USDA acreage and stocks report is scheduled for June 30. Private estimates suggest prevent plant acreage at 2.951 mln versus 17.479 mln last year.”
“A mostly bearish weather forecast helped to pressure the (soybean) market, but there are some dry areas developing in Nebraska and the Dakotas,” the Hightower Report said. “This region saw a sharp drop in crop conditions for corn and spring wheat over the past week and two weeks of dryness ahead could spark some stress to the freshly planted soybean crop.”