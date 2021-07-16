Weather will be market mover

“The big market mover in the weeks ahead will be weather, as the crop approaches critical pod filling and maturity stages,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Much of the Midwest was blanketed with sold rains in recent weeks, yet a warmer and drier forecast for the western and northwestern regions of the Midwest suggest reaching a (soybean) yield of 51 bu./acre could be in jeopardy.”
The grains complex saw mixed trade today with slightly lower corn, Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. Soybeans and wheat were higher.