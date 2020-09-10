It was a bit of a surprise when temperatures dipped into the low 30s for most of the Dakotas, which is helping keep a bid under the markets, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
“Other than a hard freeze in the next two weeks, the weather is no longer much of a factor for the crops,” Lawrence said as crops near maturity.
The weekly USDA export sales report is delayed until Friday due to Monday’s holiday, but traders are more focused on the USDA’s WASDE report, also due out Friday, said Michaela While of CHS Hedging.