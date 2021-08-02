Week’s data and weather forecasts anticipates

Corn futures are in a tug-o-war this morning between the higher wheat market and lower soybeans, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today.
Jacob Christy of The Andersons said he expects it to be a little quieter trading this week overall as traders wait for the Aug. 12 USDA report which will have “the first meaningful yield adjustments”. Also, today’s crop progress report could move prices along with changing weather forecasts.
The NW remains parched at best, historically dry at worst , however, forecast models are changing, said John Payne of Daniels trading. Both Euro and Canadian models have put in rains for the Canadian prairies and NW corn/bean belt.