 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week’s data and weather forecasts anticipates

Week’s data and weather forecasts anticipates

Corn futures are in a tug-o-war this morning between the higher wheat market and lower soybeans, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today.

Jacob Christy of The Andersons said he expects it to be a little quieter trading this week overall as traders wait for the Aug. 12 USDA report which will have “the first meaningful yield adjustments”. Also, today’s crop progress report could move prices along with changing weather forecasts.

The NW remains parched at best, historically dry at worst , however, forecast models are changing, said John Payne of Daniels trading. Both Euro and Canadian models have put in rains for the Canadian prairies and NW corn/bean belt.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The extent of hit and miss rains for Iowa over the next two weeks will be closely watched, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended the week trading lower,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The questions surrounding the production for this u…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Dry and warm weather outlooks are supporting the soybean market, but a slow export sales pace “and lack of new China buying” offered strong re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

December futures tested levels above $5.50, but failed to settle above the $5.52 level, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “When and if …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market rose as August forecasts continue to be hot and dry, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. The next WASDE report should …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News