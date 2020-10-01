Corn and soybean prices are up this morning with a follow through to the release of USDA’s stocks report yesterday, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning. Following the “fireworks” yesterday, there is more buying this morning, he said.
“The stocks report number for soybeans would indicate better than expected usage and a very bullish number for corn adds to the positive tone,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
“Corn has climbed to a 7-month high overnight fueled by the USDA blindsiding the trade yesterday with a shockingly low Sept. 1 stocks number,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Concerns over South American weather, lower stocks and money inflows are the drivers for now, she said this morning.
Further, here is increased talk of a post U.S. harvest rally linked to big U.S. export program and some of South America’s weather premium, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services this morning.