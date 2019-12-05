USDA export sales released this morning were “poor across the board” said John Payne of Daniels trading reporting that corn came in at 546,000 MT which was on the low side of estimates of between 500,000 and 900,000. Soybeans came in at 683,000 MT, which was lower than estimates of between 700,000 and 1.3 million). Wheat also came in below expectations at 228,000 MT with estimates of between 300,000 and 500,000.
The Chinese commerce ministry says tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are going to come to an agreement on trade, CHS Hedging said. Dec. 15 is the date when U.S. tariffs would go into effect, if nothing changes in negotiations.
Positive ag reaction follows the approval of the U.S. – Japan trade deal which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, Allendale said citing American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. “Now that the final hurdle to a deal with Japan has been cleared, American farmers and ranchers can count on increased market access for their products – from beef and poultry to fruits, vegetables and nuts,” Duvall said.