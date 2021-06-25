Wet and dry weather impacting crops

“Weather and the results of next week’s acreage report are still in the driver’s seat,” said John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging.
Big storms moved through the Midwest last night, rain will continue almost nonstop through the weekend. Flooding could be an issue in low lying ground in Illinois and Missouri. At the same time, no rain was seen in E. Dakota and Minnesota. “Those are the points of worry for corn. If rains do not develop quickly, yield loss will be certain,” John Payne of Daniels Marketing said today.
Grain prices moving up this morning, could be a result of some short covering in front of next week’s unknown weather and the next USDA report, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors.