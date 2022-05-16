Wet weather bearish for corn, soybeans

U.S. and European weather took a slightly bearish turn over the weekend with a wetter Western Corn Belt to help wheat and the corn and beans that have been planted while the Eastern Corn Belt dries enough for quick planting progress, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The Northern Plains will remain wet with 1 million to 2 million acres of corn and bean acres at risk of prevent plant.
Look for continued volatility at a timeframe where normally weather is the main market-driver, but this year, U.S. inflation, the war in Ukraine and slowing economies in the EU and China adds to trade uncertainty, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Ukraine grain exports remain an issue, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Reuters reports that Romania is attempting to move Ukrainian grain out of its ports. Ukraine has been forced to move grain west where it can be loaded onto ships.