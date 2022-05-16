 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wet weather bearish for corn, soybeans

U.S. and European weather took a slightly bearish turn over the weekend with a wetter Western Corn Belt to help wheat and the corn and beans that have been planted while the Eastern Corn Belt dries enough for quick planting progress, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The Northern Plains will remain wet with 1 million to 2 million acres of corn and bean acres at risk of prevent plant.

Look for continued volatility at a timeframe where normally weather is the main market-driver, but this year, U.S. inflation, the war in Ukraine and slowing economies in the EU and China adds to trade uncertainty, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Ukraine grain exports remain an issue, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Reuters reports that Romania is attempting to move Ukrainian grain out of its ports. Ukraine has been forced to move grain west where it can be loaded onto ships.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WASDE, inflation driving trade

“The U.S. dollar is sharply higher and making a new high,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For the sixth straight day U.S. stocks are lower. Conce…

Corn

Corn markets rose overnight off support from yesterday, but markets will wait until today’s report to choose a full direction, CHS Hedging sai…

Crop markets rise ahead of WASDE

Grain markets are posting “solid gains” ahead of tomorrow’s WASDE report, CHS Hedging said. “Focus is turning to inflation concerns,” he said.

Corn

Corn futures chopped, but finished strong today, CHS Hedging said, but spreads are weaker. Higher gasoline prices haven’t hit domestic demand …

Corn

The WASDE not increasing U.S. corn exports “was a bit of a surprise,” Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. This left U.S. corn stocks largely…

WASDE bullish for grains

Wheat surged, while corn and soybeans moved higher after today’s WASDE report. Corn and wheat information surprised some traders, while soybea…

Corn

Last year’s near record pace produced a record 177 bushels per acre yield but with the major production states of Iowa at only 15% planted and…

Planting progress expected to surge

Very warm temperatures are being reported in the Midwest this week and ideas are that planting progress is about to increase rapidly, accordin…

Wheat production under scrutiny

Wheat production in the U.S. and from other big producing nations is under close scrutiny as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upends trade flows a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News