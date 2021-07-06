 Skip to main content
Wet weather brings early week pressure to grains

Wet weather brings early week pressure to grains

After last week’s acreage report, this week will be burdened with forecasts of wet weather in the U.S. in the upcoming weekend. “Weather in the U.S. was near ideal in the parched N. Plains and forecasts are calling for more rain over the next week,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.

The next big report will come at the end of next week as the USDA releases its monthly Supply and Demand estimates. “That report will give us a first look at new crop carryouts using the acreage from the June 30 report,” Payne said.

