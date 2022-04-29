Wet weather continues to delay plantings

There are no changes to the U.S. cool and wet forecast into mid-May with the northern and eastern sections of the Corn Belt the toughest areas to see much planting progress in coming weeks, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The western Corn Belt is seeing the most progress and will welcome the upcoming rain after a long dry winter and spring. Brazil’s dry central safrinha region shows no change as pollination starts with a recent private estimate has trimmed yield to 108 million metric tons with the last USDA estimate at 116 million tons. The next two weeks of U.S. and South American weather are critical.
BASF and Corteva each announced they are withdrawing from Russian markets, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
In a press release yesterday, the White House asked for an additional $33 billion in aid for Ukraine. Of that requested, $500 million would help to support production of U.S. food crops that are experiencing a global shortage as a result of the war, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. That would include higher loan rates, crop insurance incentives and provide a $10-per-acre incentive for a soybean crop planter after winter wheat in 2023. The proposal would have to go through Congress. “I’m not sure how much additional incentive this provides for farmers,” he said.