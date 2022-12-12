 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat, corn shoot higher

“A good day for wheat and corn, not so good for the soybeans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Stronger outside markets were supportive. US stocks rose on reported gains from Microsoft and Pfizer. The Federal Reserve meeting is this week, along with the November Consumer Pricing Index report.”

“Argentina planting is 8% behind schedule, reflecting dry conditions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Some rain relief was noted over the weekend, but 2-week forecasts suggest warmer and drier. Brazil, all but southern regions, remain in good shape. Bottom line is that South America looks in pretty good shape, so for now, weather rallies are not likely a prominent feature.”

Corn

Brazil corn production for today’s WASDE report is expected to increase from 126 mmt in November to 126.45 mmt for December. Argentina corn pr…

WASDE comes with small changes

Highlights of USDA’s WASDE report released this morning, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services: USDA did lower US corn exports, le…

WASDE report coming tomorrow

“Grains were mixed today, with March beans extending their rally, up 13 cents, March corn slightly higher, up 1 ¼, and March KC wheat down 4 c…

Corn

Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s USDA report. “Corn futures traded an inside day with the lowest volume in a month, as markets await to…

Corn

“Corn futures ended higher. Market was oversold,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Matif saw profit taking following the huge …

Soybeans

“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures co…

Grain markets wait for fresh news

The corn market has been a follower of the weaker wheat market as there hasn’t been much for fresh positive news in corn. U.S. exports are poo…

Wheat

“Wheat finally took a break from the selling pressure, as the dollar index traded lower,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago whe…

