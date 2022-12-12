Wheat, corn shoot higher

People are also reading…
“A good day for wheat and corn, not so good for the soybeans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Stronger outside markets were supportive. US stocks rose on reported gains from Microsoft and Pfizer. The Federal Reserve meeting is this week, along with the November Consumer Pricing Index report.”
“Argentina planting is 8% behind schedule, reflecting dry conditions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Some rain relief was noted over the weekend, but 2-week forecasts suggest warmer and drier. Brazil, all but southern regions, remain in good shape. Bottom line is that South America looks in pretty good shape, so for now, weather rallies are not likely a prominent feature.”