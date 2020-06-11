Bears were “fed” by price negative data today in the wheat market after today’s WASDE report, Mike Zuzolo said. Wheat came in 4mmt above the average trade guesses. Corn and Soybeans, however, did not feed the bears as estimates were over actual results.
Concerns about hot and dry conditions left markets uncertain on what direction to move, CHS Hedging said. “The world at large taking on renewed concerns about the fate of the economy should the CoronaVirus come roiling back with more vengeance than the first go around,” they said.