Despite strength from wheat today, the row crops struggled to open a short week, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Conditions are expected to be less favorable across the U.S. this week, and Heesch expects more choppy trade “as folks get their positions aligned ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday.”
In today’s crop progress report, corn harvested in the U.S. was marked at 84% complete, an increase of eight points from last week, but is still lagging behind the five-year average of 96%. Soybeans are back near average with a 94% harvested mark, only three points behind the five-year average.
Today was originally scheduled to be the final crop progress report of the year, but with the excessive delays this year, USDA will be continuing them for the time being.