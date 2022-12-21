Wheat leads charge higher

People are also reading…
“Wheat was the story of the day with the winter wheat classes finishing 17 cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The corn market followed to finish double digits higher on the March. The soybeans were trading around a few cents higher for much of the day. The crude oil market was over $2/barrel higher while the equity markets were back higher.”
“China is well stocked with soybeans and as soon as they are able to get by without U.S. imports they are likely to quit buying and hold out for cheaper Brazilian beans,” Total Farm Marketing said. “If exports start to fall, prices could fall sharply. In the first 11 months of the year, China has already imported 51.8 mmt of beans from Brazil compared to just 23 mmt from the U.S.”