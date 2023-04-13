People are also reading…
“The latest winter wheat crop ratings the USDA released on Monday continued to show the poor condition of the U.S. winter wheat crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. “As of April 9, 37% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated poor/very poor, with only 27% rated good/excellent. This poor rating was the second worst on record with only the 41% poor/very poor in 1996 being worse.”
Despite the weather challenges, large wheat production forecasts globally pushed wheat markets lower Thursday. “Wheat led grains lower today, as large production forecasts weigh on markets,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude gave back a buck of this week’s gains, gold and equities continued to rally, and the dollar fell another 500 pts.”