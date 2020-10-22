USDA’s weekly exports report released at 7:30 a.m. this morning is positive for corn and soybeans which will support prices, John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning. The numbers represent last week’s export numbers so they are a little “baked in the cake” but are still supportive for corn and soybeans, Payne said.
The higher trends continue as buyers and end users scramble to add coverage, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “No one wants to be the last one standing when the music stops,” he said of the continued demand-driven rally.
After the rain and snow that is moving through the upper Midwest into the eastern Corn Belt, the north and western growing regions are turning drier again, Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging said this morning.