Wheat surging through winter weather

“Winter storms are moving across the U.S. but these blizzard conditions aren’t affecting the bean market like it is wheat, and in South America, Brazilian weather remains nearly perfect, while Argentina suffers from drought,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Jan beans remain in their upward channel but are nearing overbought territory and face heavy resistance at 15 dollars.”
“Grain markets were mostly lower except for Kansas City wheat,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The livestock markets were mostly higher. Crude oil had a quiet session and is modestly lower. The equity markets were down a good chunk with the Dow around 50 points lower.”