Cattle, hog market price action appears bearish

Cattle markets “appear to have put in a short-term peak,” The Hightower Report said. Demand may not be as strong as expected, they said, as the market faces a “significant drop” in supply for the coming year.

Markets are attempting to price in a bearish set up for the first quarter, The Hightower report said, when production normally declines by 100-400 mln pounds. “This year, pork production is expected to decline just 5 mln pounds,” similar to 2015 when production increased slightly.

