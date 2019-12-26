“The wheat market traded higher on technical buying in modest volume,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Position squaring ahead of the year-end was noted. There are some concerns emerging about tightening supplies in some of the bigger players in the world export market.”
The potential trade deal with China could include significant amounts of wheat, an idea that is also providing support for wheat markets. Rumors say the deal could include 4.5 mmt of U.S. wheat, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.