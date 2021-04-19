Profit taking and chilly temperatures acted on wheat markets Monday. “The wheat market traded mixed with Chicago easier on a bout of profit taking while KC drew support from chilly temps across the US Southern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mpls was a bit mixed after making new contract highs from May 21 to July of 22.”
“Wheat futures continues to follow corn,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slow global wheat trade continues to offer resistance to futures near key resistance. Dry weather across West Europe and US north plains and Canada prairies and cold US winter wheat temps offers support with weather the key and change to the better could offer resistance.”