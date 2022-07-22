People are also reading…
The Russia-Ukraine deal is a huge leap of faith. The Russians and Ukrainians did not sit at the same table today, and they did not sign the same document. They reportedly signed separate documents with mirror agreements, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Export demand is thought to be improving as US prices are now competitive in the world market and many are still scared to send boats into the Black Sea to pick up Russian or Ukrainian Wheat., according to Price Futures Group.