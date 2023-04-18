Paris milling wheat is leading to strong gains in the U.S. market. There were no changes in wheat conditions yesterday at 27% good-to-excellent, the lowest rating for this date on record.
“Wheat futures are up on new money coming in as buyers of the grain room,” ADM investor Services said. “Risk is back on as U.S. Fed hits the pause button and money may be coming out of the closet back into long commodities.”
