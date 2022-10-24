People are also reading…
“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly wheat exports were only 4 mln bu. vs 7 last year. Season to date exports is near 348 mln bu. vs 350 last year. With a reported 150 vessels stuck in Istanbul waiting for inspection, the cut-off date for inbound vessels is 10 days away and few owners are going to put vessels in such a situation.”
“Wheat futures traded lower today as U.S. wheat appears to be uncompetitive in exports,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat is moving out of the Black Sea, but Russia is still saying there are hurdles to jump for a renewal of the UN deal. Chicago Dec met resistance at its 50-day moving average, while Dec KC toughed its 50 day moving average as support.”