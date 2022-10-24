 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly wheat exports were only 4 mln bu. vs 7 last year. Season to date exports is near 348 mln bu. vs 350 last year. With a reported 150 vessels stuck in Istanbul waiting for inspection, the cut-off date for inbound vessels is 10 days away and few owners are going to put vessels in such a situation.”

“Wheat futures traded lower today as U.S. wheat appears to be uncompetitive in exports,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat is moving out of the Black Sea, but Russia is still saying there are hurdles to jump for a renewal of the UN deal. Chicago Dec met resistance at its 50-day moving average, while Dec KC toughed its 50 day moving average as support.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

USDA dropped wheat exports by 50 million bushels and the number is the lowest US export number in 50 years, according toSteve Freed of ADM Inv…

Wheat

“Futures closed red across the board as the short-term pressure continues to pull the market lower,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The…

Wheat

So far this week the news out of Russia and Ukraine would lead you to believe that wheat should be trading higher as Russian actions have put …

Wheat

“Wheat futures are lower this morning as futures this week have struggled to maintain any positive momentum this week,” said Bryant Sanderson …

Wheat

Wheat markets are higher again this morning, as continued dryness in the Southern plains affects the crop, CHS Hedging said. “The northern pla…

Wheat

“There was mediocre strength found across the wheat closes as there were a few supportive points today,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News