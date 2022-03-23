Wheat futures continued to plot a higher course for the week overnight as the war in Ukraine continues to drive the market in an upward direction, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
IHS Markit estimates the wheat area for all classes to be 47.467 million acres, up from its January figure of 46.703 million, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. It has the 2022-23 wheat crop at 1.962 billion bushels, which is lower than their prior 1.995 billion forecast but still up from 1.646 billion this year.