Trade in wheat is “trying to correct an overbought technical picture,” ADM Investor Services said. Chicago wheat did gain some support from strong December deliveries, they said.
Despite early support, wheat failed to close higher as they finished the day with moderate loss, The Hightower Report said. “A rally in the dollar after decent U.S. economic data was a major source of pressure as it makes U.S. wheat less competitive in the global export market,” they said.
