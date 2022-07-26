Wheat futures are rising as Russia fired more missiles in the Odesa region of Ukraine, CHS Hedging said. “The market is very weary of how much grain Ukraine will be able to ship out, if any, from the Black Sea as Russia continues to shoot missiles along Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.”
U.S. wheat futures have had an inside trading period overnight, ADM Investor Services said. The crop is projecting slightly worse this week, dropping three points to 68% good-to-excellent.
