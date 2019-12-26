Increased chances for precipitation for western areas of the Plains would be welcomed for wheat there. Monthly state wheat conditions should be reported next week by some individual states, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Kansas City wheat still looks too cheap relative to Chicago, but short-term technical indicators are overbought and the market looks a bit vulnerable to a setback, The Hightower Report said.
