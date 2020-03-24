“Wheat futures closed mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The fact USDA increased weekly U.S. winter wheat crop ratings offered resistance. Talk of large increase in U.S. flour demand has helped rally wheat futures. There is talk that U.S. millers are running at full capacity to try to get product to grocery stores.”
“The wheat market traded lower on a bout of profit taking and improving winter wheat conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited from increased demand for flour, pasta and bread items at the grocery store level. Minneapolis gained on KC, with the May at a 43 cent premium over KC May. The Chicago May sits at a 28 cent premium over the Minneapolis.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.