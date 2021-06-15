Weather outlooks are dry for the plains regions, Total Farm Marketing, which “should be conducive to wheat harvest, which has been delayed due to wet weather as of Sunday night’s price action.”
Wheat is among the hardest hit in the recent selling, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Anticipation of tomorrow’s Fed meeting and how it could affect inflation trades may be playing into the move.”
