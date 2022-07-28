“There is data suggesting, so far in July, Ukraine has shipped 260 mt wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The deal that will allow for a large increase in Ukrainian exports may not happen unless farmers overcome challenges to harvest crops. Russia said the agreement could collapse if restrictions on Russia exports are not lifted.”
The wheat quality council is wrapping up their tour in Fargo today, which will provide key information for the market, CHS Hedging said.
