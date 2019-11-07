The European Commission has raised its estimate on 2019-20 common wheat production for the European Union to 147.0 million metric tons, up 2 million tons from last month, Allendale said. This is up significantly from last year.
Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry lowered its grain harvest forecast for 2019 from 71.8 million tonnes to 71.0 million, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging reported.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices