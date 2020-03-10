Wheat is higher overnight, and Chicago wheat was the “bright spot” yesterday, finding support in an overall weaker market, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “The impressive recovery yesterday in the Chicago market doesn’t appear to be more than money driven as global wheat prices were weaker and demand was quiet.”
In the weekly USDA NASS crop report, the Kansas winter wheat crop is rated at 47% good/excellent, an increase from 43% last week. Texas saw a 10 point decrease to 26%, but is 28% planted, up from the five year average of 10%.
