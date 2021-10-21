Wheat is having a “negative influence from other markets this morning,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. A stronger dollar is part of those negative forces, but demand outlooks “are still positive.”
The big news in wheat was Tunisia booking 300,000 tonnes of wheat at $350-360 per metric tonne, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “No indication of cooling of wheat offers are seen in the world trade.”
