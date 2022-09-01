Without news to drive wheat higher, “wheat plunged following the corn and oilseed complex lower,” CHS Hedging said. “Ukraine continues to export grain and oilseeds in an effort to free up storage since the Russian invasion.”
“The U.S. dollar is at a new 20-year high which is not helping U.S. commodities, especially wheat,” ADM Investor Services said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.