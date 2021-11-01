 Skip to main content
Wheat

Winter wheat plantings were reported at 70% complete last week. This week could be 80%, slowed by excessive moisture, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Spot cash prices for truck-delivered mill feed were generally steady around the U.S. on Friday, underpinned by solid demand in eastern markets and rising prices for corn, a rival feed ingredient, dealers said. Weekly export inspections will be out later this morning. Pending tenders include an Ethiopian government agency issued a new international tender to buy about 400,000 tons of milling wheat, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

