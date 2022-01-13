 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets failed to move above its 100-day moving average, Blue Line Futures said, which means prices will likely drop back into a pocket of $7.50-7.52. “A failure to hold ground at the pocket could take prices back towards the recent lows and potentially lower.”

Winter wheat continues to slide lower as a rise in world wheat ending stocks adds pressure to the market, Total Farm Marketing said.

