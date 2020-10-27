The wheat market bounced overnight on lower than expected winter wheat conditionss, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning. Her outlook for today is for a “rebound higher on crop conditions and harvest.” Progress.
According to analysts, Russian wheat export prices rose for the fourth consecutive week last week after dry weather in several regions and high demand from importers, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
However, according to The Hightower Report this morning, “The market acts like a significant top is in place with the key reversal for December Kansas City wheat on October 21.”